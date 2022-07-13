Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.