Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INMU opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

