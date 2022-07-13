Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

RCL opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

