Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.04

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.10) to GBX 830 ($9.87) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

