Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $37,101.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

