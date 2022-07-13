LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $34,880.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

