Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 581.9% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 491.0 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NSKFF remained flat at $$32.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
