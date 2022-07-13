Kleros Price Reaches $0.0295 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.