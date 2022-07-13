Kimmeridge Energy Management C Buys 278,378 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 278,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,981,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,800,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kimmeridge Energy Management C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00.

SBOW traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 534,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,860. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

