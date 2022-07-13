Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

