Keybank National Association OH Sells 34,641 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.57% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $409,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
