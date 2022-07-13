Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $195,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.