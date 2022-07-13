Keybank National Association OH Has $51.30 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,809 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $51,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

