Keybank National Association OH Has $151.60 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 117,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $151,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 101,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Intel by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 116,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 78,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.