Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $66,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

