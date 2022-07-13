Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

