Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

