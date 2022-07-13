Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

