Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.69 and a 200-day moving average of $419.69.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

