Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26.

