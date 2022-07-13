Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

