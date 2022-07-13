Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

