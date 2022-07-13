Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.60. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
