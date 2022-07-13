Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,950.68

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $200,950.68 and approximately $100,402.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

