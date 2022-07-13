Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

