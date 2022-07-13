Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $237,792.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.99 or 1.00038622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

