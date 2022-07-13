JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Position Increased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMUB opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

