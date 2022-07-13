JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPM stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 333,564 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

