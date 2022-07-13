Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXNGet Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 276,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 597,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXNGet Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.