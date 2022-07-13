Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 276,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 597,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

