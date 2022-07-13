Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.69. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $125.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.