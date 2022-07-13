Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Trading Up 0.7%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.28. 191,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 84,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Japan Airlines ( OTCMKTS:JAPSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 26.16%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.