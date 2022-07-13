Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $154,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.02. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

