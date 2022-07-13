Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,290 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

