Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

