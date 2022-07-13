Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 914.7% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 104,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,420. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Separately, CLSA lowered Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

