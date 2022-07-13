iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3,876.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,223 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 14,513,443 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

