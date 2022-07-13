iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.52% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $173,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

