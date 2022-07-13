iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

