iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.24. 237,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

