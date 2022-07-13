iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is CKW Financial Group’s Largest Position

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 49.6% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,337,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $382.02. The stock had a trading volume of 390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.92 and a 200 day moving average of $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

