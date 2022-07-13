iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 986,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,641,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

