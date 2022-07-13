iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 517,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,135. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.