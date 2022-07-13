iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Colony Family Offices LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 15.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Shares of BATS IEFA remained flat at $$57.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783,277 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.
