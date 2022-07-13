iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,266 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

