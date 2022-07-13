IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $260.65 million and $34.56 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

