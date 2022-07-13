Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AIR, AIXA, AKZOY, ALV, AT1, AZN, BAS, BC8, BFSA, BNP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($155.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($26.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €114.00 ($114.00) to €99.00 ($99.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($265.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.00 ($5.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($142.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €82.00 ($82.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €60.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €47.00 ($47.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($61.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.50) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.65 ($12.65). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €39.00 ($39.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €97.00 ($97.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €76.00 ($76.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €64.00 ($64.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($195.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €31.00 ($31.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €88.00 ($88.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,150 ($37.46) to GBX 2,680 ($31.87).

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 226 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.32).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.33).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($300.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $135.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $51.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.16) to GBX 775 ($9.22).

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,600 ($30.92) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92).

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €169.00 ($169.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,420 ($40.68) to GBX 3,040 ($36.16).

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($135.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €108.00 ($108.00) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.60 ($24.60) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05).

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €196.00 ($196.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

