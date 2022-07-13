Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5,593.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 36,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

