Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Keybank National Association OH’s 5th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $695,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

