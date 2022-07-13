Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

