Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.51. 3,506,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

